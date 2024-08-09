Suspect wanted for 1989 rapes of 2 women in Boston area in custody after Los Angeles police chase

LOS ANGELES -- A suspect linked to the 1989 rapes of two women in the Boston area was taken into custody Thursday after leading police on an hour-long chase through Los Angeles.

The pursuit started just before 4 p.m. in the Wilmington area.

Our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, learned it was part of a nationwide manhunt for Stephen Paul Gale, who was charged in connection with the rapes in May. The 71-year-old was also charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.

Gale allegedly robbed a store in Framingham, located about 20 miles west of Boston, just two days after Christmas in 1989 and sexually assaulted two female employees while holding a gun to their heads.

Through DNA testing, investigators were able to positivity identify Gale as the suspect.

Thursday's chase lasted just over an hour. Gale was driving a dark Lincoln SUV and drove on the 405 Freeway and on surface streets, driving at a moderate rate of speed and obeying stop signs.

For the majority of the chase, he was able to avoid spike strips and PIT maneuver attempts. However, Gale ran over a spike strip in the Westwood area and at least one tire went flat.

He didn't slow down after the spike strip and was seen driving around the congested UCLA medical area.

Gale drove around for several minutes before finally surrendering to police just before 5:30 p.m.

Information about Gale was distributed nationwide, according to authorities, and a $5,000 reward was offered for tips that would lead to his arrest.

Investigators also said he once had ties to organized crime.