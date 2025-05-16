Teacher accused of assaulting 4th grade student at Country Club Hills school, parents say

A substitute teacher has been accused of assaulting a student in a classroom at Meadowview Intermediate School in Country Club Hills, parents said.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Some parents at Meadowview Intermediate School in Country Club Hills are outraged.

They are accusing a substitute teacher of assaulting a student in the classroom.

On Friday, parents and family members want answers after they say a substitute teacher allegedly used physical force on a fourth grade student and injuring at least two other students.

'She cornered me, hit him in back of my head, and choked me," fourth grade student Kristen White said.

Ella McEwen, the grandmother of the fourth grade student involved, said she learned about the incident through her grandson.

"He don't want to go back into school right now, and he's different because of the shake up from yesterday," McEwen said. "When they were in the hallway, some kids were making noise... they said, 'Who did that?' She chased him, and she told another student to block him, to keep from going past, and that's when she ran and I was told she choked him, she did him like this and hit him in the back of the head."

Other concerned parents spoke out Friday morning. Jessica Camacho said her son was also hurt in the chain of events.

"He told me that a teacher was choking on students, so he got pushed over tables, so he got hurt on his belly," Camacho said.

The Country Club Hills School District 160 Superintendent Dr. Duane Meighan walked up to news crews Friday and confirmed an incident had taken place.

"There was an incident involving and staff member from a third party group that we actually work with," Dr. Meighan said. "The events and descriptions highlighted on social media are not accurate. This particular staff member will not be returning."

The superintendent would not give further details on the incident, but did say the staff member involved will not be returning.

Police said they were called to the school on a report of a battery and a police report was filed.