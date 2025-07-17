24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Suspect wanted for home invasions, assault, vehicle theft in Western Springs, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 17, 2025 2:47AM
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating two home invasions that happened Wednesday afternoon in the west suburbs.

In one case, a person was assaulted and a vehicle was stolen, police said.

The first home invasion happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Harvey Avenue in Western Springs, police said. The suspect had fled the scene.

Shortly after, officers then responded to another home invasion in the 200 block of Rugeley Road. A male occupant of the home was assaulted and a vehicle was stolen.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, Western Springs police said. They were later taken into custody, police said in an update.

There is no current danger to the public, according to police.

No further information was available as police continue to investigate.

