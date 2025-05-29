Swimmer injured in possible shark attack off North Carolina beach, authorities say

A swimmer was taken to the hospital following a possible shark bite off the coast of Sunset Beach, North Carolina, on Wednesday morning.

A swimmer was injured in a possible shark attack off the coast of North Carolina on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Sunset Beach Fire Department said it received an emergency call around 11:05 a.m. for a potential shark bite at Sunset Beach. The swimmer had sustained a leg injury off near the 31st Street beach access point, authorities said.

"Upon arrival, Beach Rescue personnel provided medical care to the injured swimmer, who was conscious and alert," Sunset Beach Fire Chief Richard Childres said in a press release.

The injured swimmer was treated at the scene and then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

"At this time, the full extent of the patients injuries remains unknown, and medical professionals are working to assess the situation," Childres said.

Additional details on the victim were not released.

Officials are urging beachgoers to stay vigilant.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no further shark sightings had been reported in the area.

Unprovoked shark bites are very rare. There were 47 unprovoked shark bites -- including four fatal incidents -- reported globally in 2024, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File. Among those, 28 were in the United States, including one fatal attack, according to the database.