Teen awaiting heart transplant graduates high school at Lurie Children's hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special graduation was held at Lurie Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Taevion Norris was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, also known as DMD.

His mother said his teachers were first to tell her that Norris was struggling in gym class. After seeing a specialist at Lurie's he was officially diagnosed.

"It starts off as skeletal muscle weakness that progresses to respiratory and then cardiac muscle weakness," said Dr. Katheryn Gambetta, a pediatric cardiologist at Lurie's.

Doctors said DMD led his heart to go into failure. Now, the 18-year-old is waiting for a new heart.

However, hospital staff wanted to make sure he had a proper high school graduation.

Dressed in full cap and gown, Norris was handed his hard-earned diploma from West Leyden High School in Northlake.

"On behalf of the board of education of Leyden High School District 212, it is my great honor to bestow upon you your diploma from West Lyden high school," his principal said.

"We are so incredibly blessed to have you be part of our lives because you truly make us a better human, as well," said Jim Powers, assistant principal at West Leyden High School.

"He's still here and he was able to graduate and I'm so happy because I thought he wasn't going to make it but he made it and today he graduated and I'm so happy," mother Tainica Norris said.

Doctors are hoping he'll receive the heart transplant in the next couple of weeks.

