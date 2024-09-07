Tamron Hall talks importance of nurturing to 'grow the life that you want'

LOS ANGELES -- Author and journalist Tamron Hall stepped onto ABC's On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event to talk about her self-titled show's upcoming sixth season. Greeting the audience with her megawatt smile and self-described "Canadian tuxedo," denim top and bottom, she highlighted the impact of the "Tamron Hall Show" in elevating viewers' dreams.

The show, which has around 800 episodes, features celebrities and everyday folk in rapt conversation about a topical theme. For the sixth season, Hall will highlight the concept of nurturing.

"We are really focusing in on the things that if you plant them and nurture them, you can grow the life that you want," Hall told ABC Owned Television Stations' Executive Producer Nzinga Blake.

From relationships to careers, the upcoming guests on the show will focus on the things in their life that they want to take care of and grow, Hall explained. Regardless of theme, she and her team will always look to tell stories that connect and inspire.

"On my gravestone I want it to say, 'She rooted for you,' because that's the spirit of storytelling," Hall said. "It's allowing me to take off my mask, you to take off your mask, and we just tell our journey."

On the Red Carpet's Storytellers Spotlight Creator Conversations was a daily offering at D23 that shined a spotlight on creators across film, television, theater, music, and Walt Disney Imagineering. These intimate conversations delved into their journeys as storytellers, exploring how their own fandom has shaped their creative paths within the Walt Disney Company.

Season 6 of the "Tamron Hall Show" is airing daily on ABC now.

Watch the video player above for our full Storytellers Spotlight interview with Tamron Hall.

Jason Honeycutt and Andres Rovira contributed to this report.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.