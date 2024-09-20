Tavern on Rush to reopen later this month, across street from original Gold Coast location

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tavern on Rush will reopen later this month, across the street from its original Gold Coast location.

The steakhouse will open Sept. 30 on the ground and second floor of the Thompson Chicago hotel, at 1015 N. Rush St.

The original location closed in 2022, after a 25-year run.

The owners said their goal is to bring the same energy and charm patrons loved to the new spot.

The two-level, 16,000-square-foot space includes a main dining room, cocktail lounge, bar, outdoor patio and multiple rooms for private events, the Stefani Restaurant Group said.

Led by Executive Chef Michael "Wally" Wallach, Tavern on Rush will begin by serving dinner daily, and will introduce its breakfast, lunch and brunch menus in the coming weeks after the opening, the group said.

Visit www.tavernonrush.com for more information.