Taylor Swift gave $197 million in bonuses to Eras Tour workers, report says

According to People, over the past two years, Swift gave out millions in bonuses to just about every worker, including truck drivers, instrument technicians, dancers, make-up artists and more.

Swift wrapped the Eras tour Sunday with its final show in Vancouver, Canada, after playing 149 shows since March 2023.

Last year, Swift's landmark tour became the first to cross the billion-dollar mark.

In North America, Swift's tour earned an estimated $1.04 billion over its run. Globally, that number jumps to an estimated $2.2 billion.

