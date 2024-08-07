Teen from Minnesota missing in Lake Michigan near Beverly Shores, Ind., officials say

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy is missing in Lake Michigan near Beverly Shores, Indiana, officials said.

Indiana Conservation Officers confirmed they are investigating after a 17-year-old from Eagan, Minnesota was reported missing in the lake Tuesday afternoon.

The officials said their search efforts have been hindered by "dangerous water conditions." A shore-based search is underway, but officials did not say if and when they expect to be able to resume a water search.

No other details about the missing teen have been released. It was not known if he was with other people, or how many, at the time he went missing.

No further information was immediately available. Indiana Conservation Officers said more information is expected to be released later Tuesday night.

