Teen missing in Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach; water search ends due to dangerous conditions: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A water search for a teen missing in the lake at a South Side beach was called off Sunday evening.

A 16-year-old boy went missing around 3:42 p.m. in the 7700 block of East 77th Street, Chicago police said. He went into the water and did not resurface.

Chicago Fire Department officials said divers did a water search in Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach in South Shore. The search was ended for the night due to dangerous water conditions.

A beach hazard warning has been in effect this weekend until 4 a.m. Tuesday due to dangerous water conditions with rip currents in Lake Michigan, ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.