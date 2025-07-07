Teens attend 'Camp Courage' hosted by Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teenagers are getting hands-on experience in a camp designed by the Chicago Fire Department.

Campers reported for duty at Engine 88 in Gage Park for "Camp Courage."

The camp is a free, three-day program organized for teens ages 13 to 18.

Monday was the first day for the campers. They got to put on a full firefighter uniform and go through physical fitness drills.

For 17-year old Adrian Bahena Camp Courage is a glimpse into the career he's wanted since he was a boy.

"You have to be self-confident," Bahena said. "That's something that every firefighter has and that's something I would like to have as well."

The camp has sessions running through July 30th and is being held at four firehouses and two other locations across Chicago.

"They're learning about teamwork, camaraderie, and the life of a first responder," CFD District Chief Deborah Sommer said. "The family you join when you join the Chicago Fire Department."

On Tuesday, the camp will focus on medical training including CPR and opioid overdose reversal.

The campers graduate on Wednesday. They will receive certificates and a better idea about what they want to do with the rest of their lives.

