Terrifying moment bystanders save mother, children from kidnapping caught on camera

Security footage captured the moment bystanders intervened to help a mother who was trying to prevent a man from driving away with her children.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released footage that shows multiple people rush to help a woman who was trying to pull her two-year-old and six-month-old children out of the back seat of a vehicle in March.

The suspect was trying to drive away in the parking lot of a Department of Motor Vehicles office.

"Investigators determined the man was driving off against the woman's will, dragging her and one of the children through the parking lot," the sheriff's office said.

The people who helped get the woman and children to safety were able to provide a description of the man and license plate number to authorities, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities did not specify if the man and woman were known to each other.

Officers arrested a 26-year-old man later that day.

He was charged with child abuse, false imprisonment, battery, possession of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence.

