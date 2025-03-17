24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Tesla car dealership vandalized in Buffalo Grove, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 17, 2025 2:10AM
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman is facing felony charges after she was accused of vandalizing a Tesla dealership in the north suburbs.

The graffiti was critical of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. ABC7 has blurred part of it, due to profanity.

The vandalism was discovered Friday at the newly-constructed dealership on Dundee Road in Buffalo Grove.

The woman is facing criminal damage to property and trespassing charges, police said. Authorities did not provide the name of the suspect.

ABC7 reached to the dealership for comment, but has not heard back.

Vandals have been targeting Tesla dealerships across the country.

