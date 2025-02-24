Texas woman killed in Lake Bluff head-on crash identified by officials

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman originally from Texas was killed in a north suburban crash on Sunday morning, Lake Bluff police said.

The crash happened on Route 41 south of Route 176 at about 4:52 a.m., police said.

Two cars crashed head-on on Route 41. Police said one of the vehicles was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.

Britney Perez, 20, originally of Texas, but recently living in Evanston was identified as one of the drivers who died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was available.

