Taste of Randolph Festival returns to Chicago's West Loop

The three-day festival begins on Friday, June 13.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Randolph Festival will return to Chicago's West Loop this weekend.

The three-day festival runs from Friday, June 13 through Sunday.

Two stages will blast music on Randolph Street between Peoria and Racine.

Phantogram, Moontype, Lunar Ash, Spitalfield, GIRL MATH, POPS, Disco Deli, School of Rock are among the performers.

To see the full lineup, click here.