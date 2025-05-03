Mayfestiversary to return Memorial Day Weekend, benefitting local food pantry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Join Begyle Brewing and Dovetail Brewery as they host their ninth annual spring celebration: Mayfestiversary. The event heralds the return of Chicago's finest season and commemorating the 10th anniversary of Dovetail Brewery.

Taking place on Memorial Day Weekend, Mayfestiversary invites the community to indulge in beer, food, music, and camaraderie. All ages are invited to gather in support of The Friendship Center, the neighborhood food pantry serving the Northwest side since 1969. Expect special beer tappings alongside beloved favorites from both breweries throughout the weekend, complemented by entertainment from DJs and culinary delights from some of Chicago's top food trucks.

The event will be located at 1800 W. Cuyler Avenue in Chicago, between Begyle and Dovetail, at the corner of Ravenswood and Belle Plaine Avenues in the Ravenswood Corridor. The festival is free to attend, with a $5 suggested donation that benefits The Friendship Center.

Since partnering with The Friendship Center in 2018, Mayfestiversary's gate donations have provided the equivalent of more than a million meals. This year's goal is to reach 3 million total meals donated to the Friendship Center.