Thousands set to run in Bank of America Half Marathon on West Side

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 28, 2025 5:01PM
Garfield Park will be packed with runners this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Garfield Park will be packed with runners this weekend.

It's the Bank of America Half Marathon with some 10,000 people on the race course come Sunday.

Carey Pinkowski, the executive director of the half marathon, joined ABC7 to talk about what the race route looks like, the community's reaction to the race, the charity component of the race and what he is looking forward to this weekend.

The 13.1-mile race will start and finish in Garfield Park and travel through Humboldt and Douglass parks.

For more information, visit www.chicago13point1.com.

