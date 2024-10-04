Thousands to unite for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Soldier Field

The nationwide movement is helping to raise nearly $1 billion to support breast cancer research, patient programs and services.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of breast cancer warriors, survivors and supporters will unite on Saturday for the nation's largest breast cancer movement.

This year's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk steps off at 10 a.m. from Solider Field.

The walk providing a supportive community for breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer survivors, caregivers, supporters and families alike.

Making Strides Against Cancer was founded in 1984 by Margery Gould Rath, a breast cancer survivor in Massachusetts, as a "move-along-a-thon" to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

The event officially became known as the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in 1993 and has since inspired millions of people to participate in events in communities across the country. Rath remained a passionate volunteer until her passing in 2001.