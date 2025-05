Top Illinois high school basketball players win honors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two of the top high school basketball players in Illinois are Jaxson Davis from Warren Township and Davion Thompson from Bolingbrook.

Both are sophomores, and both have earned major honors:

Jaxson is the Gatorade Player of the Year, and Davion is the Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year.

Jaxson and Davion joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to talk about Nike Meanstreets, how they stay focused and their goals for the summer on and off the court.