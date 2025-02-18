Recent plane crashes cause anxiety for travelers to and from Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Passenger traffic at Chicago O'Hare Airport was pretty steady for a Tuesday afternoon.

Though, ABC7 has talked to a number of passengers who say they are nervous to get on a plane after recent incidents.

The images are intense. New video shared by TMZ was shot by a passenger on the plane that crashed in Toronto on Monday.

The video captures the moments before impact and continues as the Bombardier jet flips over and bursts into flames on the runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Passengers were still belted in their seats upside down as they began to scramble to escape the plane.

Though everyone survived, it was a terrifying experience.

"There was a giant fireball down the side. I could actually feel the heat through the glass. And then, we were going sideways. I'm not even sure how many times we tumbled," said John Nelson, who was a passenger on the plane.

The images are unsettling for many who have to fly themselves.

"A lot of anxiety getting on the flight, going to the airport. A lot of panic," said airline passenger Sierra Woods.

Woods and Tokena Thomas arrived in Chicago from North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon for a scheduled business meeting.

"Actually prayed over the plane. Prayed over us as we got ready to take off," Thomas said.

The Toronto crash comes on the heels of several recent airline crashes, including the mid-air collision over Washington, D.C. involving an American Airlines flight and a Blackhawk helicopter. All 67 people aboard both aircrafts were killed.

While the investigations into the crashes continue, congressional leaders acknowledged that many people are worried about flying right now. They released a joint statement, saying, in part, "We want to assure the American people that Congress will respond in a deliberate, bipartisan way to improve safety and strengthen American leadership in aviation."

"These last few weeks have been tough. People are apprehensive. But I do think the numbers will remain high for air travel," said DePaul University aviation expert Joe Schwieterman.

Some aviation experts say the recent airline crashes come after an unprecedented period of airline safety in the U.S. They believe confidence in air travel will return soon.

