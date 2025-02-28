Semi driver injured in Markham rollover crash; SB I-57 ramp to NB I-294 shut down: police

The SB I-57 ramp to NB I-294 is shut down after a semi crash in Markham, IL left a driver injured in Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- Interstate 57 ramp is shut down at Interstate 294 in the south suburbs after a semi driver was injured in a rollover crash on Friday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said troopers responded to the crash on the southbound ramp to northbound I-294 in Markham around 5:45 a.m.

A semi reportedly carrying cement rolled over, and the injure3d driver was taken to a local hospital, ISP said.

ISP said the ramp will be shut down for "an extended period of time."

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.