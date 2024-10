Train strikes pedestrian in Deerfield, delays expected, Metra says

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by an Amtrak train on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the Lake Cook Road train station in Deerfield, according to Metra.

Inbound trains were moving intermittently but are not stopping at the Lake Cook Road station.

Outbound movement from Lake Forest to Fox Lake was halted.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.