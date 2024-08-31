Trooper injured in crash while responding to another emergency on Bishop Ford, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois State Trooper was injured in a crash while handling another emergency on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Saturday.

At around 2:20 a.m. at 111th Street, the trooper was stopped in a lane handling another crash in a marked squad car with its lights activated, ISP said.

That's when another vehicle rear-ended the ISP squad car, police said.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

