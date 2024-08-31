WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Trooper injured in crash while responding to another emergency on Bishop Ford, ISP says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 31, 2024 12:09PM
wabc

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois State Trooper was injured in a crash while handling another emergency on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Saturday.

At around 2:20 a.m. at 111th Street, the trooper was stopped in a lane handling another crash in a marked squad car with its lights activated, ISP said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

That's when another vehicle rear-ended the ISP squad car, police said.

The trooper was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW