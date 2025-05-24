24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Truck explodes, damages multiple homes, Addison police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 24, 2025 8:30PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck explosion damaged multiple homes in the west suburbs on Saturday morning, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The explosion happened at about 8:40 a.m. on Wood Dale Road just north of Lake Street, according to police.

Police said a propane tank was leaking into the truck and caused the explosion. Multiple homes were damaged in the area.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The roads in the area will be closed for a couple of hours as crews clean up the scene.

Police said there is no indication of anything suspicious, and the incident has been ruled as an accident.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW