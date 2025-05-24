Truck explodes, damages multiple homes, Addison police say

ADDISON, Ill. (WLS) -- A truck explosion damaged multiple homes in the west suburbs on Saturday morning, police said.

The explosion happened at about 8:40 a.m. on Wood Dale Road just north of Lake Street, according to police.

Police said a propane tank was leaking into the truck and caused the explosion. Multiple homes were damaged in the area.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The roads in the area will be closed for a couple of hours as crews clean up the scene.

Police said there is no indication of anything suspicious, and the incident has been ruled as an accident.

