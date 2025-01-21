Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes were both free from prison on Tuesday.

Oath Keepers, Proud Boys leaders out of prison after Trump Jan. 6 pardons

Trump, surrounded by executive orders he planned to sign Monday evening, also signed an order pardoning approximately 1,500 Jan. 6 rioters.

Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the head of the Oath Keepers, were released Tuesday from prison following President Donald Trump's sweeping pardon of those convicted in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

They were serving 22- and 18-year sentences, respectively, for their roles in the riot.

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 26, 2020. AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File

Four years after they raided the Capitol, threatened Congress members and assaulted police officers, a group of some of the Jan. 6 rioters convicted of the most violent incidents that day are now free men thanks to Trump.

Other convicted members were scheduled to be released throughout the day from Washington, D.C., jails and prisons.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

