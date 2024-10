Large police response at Trump International Hotel & Tower in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a large police response at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in downtown Chicago on Tuesday night.

Chicago police confirmed they are responding to the hotel at 401 North Wabash Avenue in River North at 8:20 p.m.

What prompted the response was not immediately clear.

An ABC7 crew is headed to the scene.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.