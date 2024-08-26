Uber driver allegedly damaged south suburban family's home, car after 1-star rating

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A south suburban woman said her home and car were damaged after a confrontation with an Uber driver the day after her son gave the driver a one-star rating.

Days after the confrontation resulted in property damage to her home, including a cracked front window, and scratches and dents to her car, the resident said she is still shaken.

"I'm really traumatized, I haven't really been sleeping," she said.

ABC7 is not revealing the woman's identity or where she lives because she is concerned for the safety of her family.

She said on Friday, her 17-year-old son took an Uber to the Orland Square Mall. Her son, who we are also not identifying, said the driver seemed agitated, was driving erratically, and ignored his suggestions to take the expressway, instead taking surface streets.

"I was just trying to make it to the mall and I was trying to get there within a certain amount of time, and he decided to take the longer way to the mall," he said.

The teen said once he was dropped off, he gave the driver a one-star rating. His mom said the next day, a man she didn't know knocked on her front door.

"The guy was like, I picked up someone from this house and they left something and I knew it wasn't a belonging of anybody in this house," she said.

She said she refused to open the door and that's when the man became angry and aggressive, shouting at her about the one-star rating.

"At the end of the day, somebody should have the right to a review," she said. "It's opinion based. If you have a one star, you have a one star."

She said the man turned to leave, but not before grabbing a brick and throwing it at her window and at her car. No one was physically harmed, but the family said they're shaken up.

"Coming to my home where my mom and my brother lay their head and I lay my head, it's scary," the teen said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Uber said, "The described conduct is unacceptable. We're continuing to investigate this report and will take appropriate action. We are standing ready to assist police however we can."

The woman said she went to her local police department to report the incident, and the department confirmed a report is on file.

