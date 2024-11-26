24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
The untold story of 'Mary Poppins' shared in special edition of '20/20'

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 6:10PM
Legends from "Mary Poppins" are commemorating the film's 60th anniversary with rarely-seen video and stories in a special edition of "20/20."

It's been 60 years since the Disney classic "Mary Poppins" first floated into our lives.

For a while, making the film seemed like an impossibility for Walt Disney. He pursued the film rights from the author, P.L. Travers, for almost three decades.

An ABC News two-night event commemorates the film's anniversary with rarely-seen video and stories, and chronicles its turbulent flight from children's book to the silver screen.

Watch "The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20" on Wednesday at 9/8c and the the Wonderful World of Disney presentation of "Mary Poppins" on Thursday 8/7c on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

