US believes circulating video could show missing American, officials say

A video circulating online may show American who went missing in Hungary.

The U.S. believes an individual seen in a video circulating online could be Travis Pete Timmerman, an American who went missing from Hungary earlier in the year, two officials familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Officials said they were seeking to provide support to the person, who doesn't speak in the short video and is seen lying on a mattress on the floor.

Timmerman, 29, has been missing since June 2, 2024, the date of his last contact, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It wasn't immediately clear when and where the circulating video was taken, but the person speaking in Arabic to the camera identifies the man as an American, according to a translation. The speaker was identified as a Syrian local.

Police in Budapest, the Hungarian capital, published a statement in August seeking information about Timmerman, whom they said was missing.

"According to available data, the 29-year-old man was last seen at a church in District II, and has since left for an unknown location, with no sign of life," police said, according to a translation.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.