House Minority Leader Jeffries, NJ Sen. Booker begin sit-in protest on Capitol steps

NEW YORK CITY -- New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker are holding a livestreamed sit-in protest and discussion on Sunday from the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

Titled "An Urgent Conversation with the American People," the livestreamed discussion comes ahead of Congress' return to session on Monday.

A statement released by both officials' offices said in part, "Republican leaders have made clear their intention to use the coming weeks to advance a reckless budget scheme to President Trump's desk that seeks to gut Medicaid, food assistance and basic needs programs that help people, all to give tax breaks to billionaires. Given what's at stake, these could be some of the most consequential weeks for seniors, kids and families in generations."

According to the statement, Rep. Jeffries and Sen. Booker plan to speak to shared American values and the nation's religious and moral underpinnings, and how the budget bill opposes these beliefs. They also plan to affirm to Americans watching the livestream that their voices matter, especially in this moment in time.

Throughout the livestream, the Tri-State officials are being joined by fellow elected members from both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate to discuss the issues that matter to them and their constituents. Groups of curious passersby also found themselves sitting on the Capitol steps listening and weighing in on the conversation.

Watch the livestream here:

