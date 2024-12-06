Val and Ryan talk gift ideas, new movies and where to travel in 2025

This week, Val and Ryan talked about the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, gift ideas, the upcoming Chicago Bears game, vacation destinations and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- How late can you give a birthday gift?

Val provided Ryan with his gift nearly two months after his actual birthday! Should Ryan still be grateful, or should Val have held off on giving the gift? The hosts share the full story and weigh in with their thoughts!

Christmas is upon us, but Santa isn't the only one putting presents under the tree: Disney kicked off its annual Ultimate Toy Drive campaign in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve's Toys for Tots Foundation. On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, ABC7 kicked off its annual campaign to help make holiday wishes come true for children in need. ABC7 Chicago and the U.S. Marine Toys for Tots will join forces with Apple Chevrolet to help make the holidays a little brighter for kids around the Chicago area through toy drives and donations.

For more info on Disney's Ultimate Toy Drive and ways to donate, visit: https://impact.disney.com/toydrive/

Discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico, accessible via direct flights from Chicago airports, is truly unlike any other island.

With the winter months underway, WCW contributor Jeanne Sparrow sat down with Discover Puerto Rico's Public Relations Director, Davelyn Tardi, to discuss why travelers should add Puerto Rico to their travel list in 2025.

Puerto Rico, accessible via direct flights from Chicago airports, is truly unlike any other island. With gorgeous weather year-round and some of the most famous beaches in the world, the Island is a must-visit for travelers seeking a slice of paradise or an escape from the brisk winter weather.

The Boricua spirit - the energy and love of the Island from Puerto Ricans - is evident to everyone who visits. For American travelers, Puerto Rico is incredibly accessible: U.S. citizens don't need a passport, there's no currency exchange, and international phone plans aren't necessary. Beyond its convenience, the Island is a stunning destination brimming with natural wonders, from pristine beaches and lush rainforests to majestic mountains.

Foodies will also enjoy Puerto Rico's incredible gastronomic offerings, with over 5,000 restaurants across the Island, many led by award-winning chefs. Those looking to escape the cold this winter have plenty to choose from, with 5-star resorts and family-friendly activities. The weather is also beautiful and warm throughout the winter, making it a great escape from chilly cities like Chicago.

Discover the best of Puerto Rico, from sample itineraries to exclusive deals and travel tips. Start planning your winter adventure by visiting discoverpuertorico.com or follow Discover Puerto Rico on Instagram @discoverpuertorico.

Bear-ly Accurate

Who will win the Chicago Bears game against the San Francisco 49ers?

The Chicago Bears take on the 49ers in San Francisco this Sunday, and Ryan predicts the winner with the help of former Cub, Ryan Dempster! A message in a bottle revealed the winner at Slugger's Bar in Wrigleyville!

Spend or save?

Which movies are worth your money?

Film critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies hitting theaters and streaming platforms and shares what to spend or save your time and money on!

"The Order" -- SPEND

Jude Law, Jurnee Smollett, Nicholas Hoult and Marc Maron star in this historical action crime thriller about the real-life case in which the FBI took down the white supremacist terrorist group that called itself The Order in the 1980s.

"Y2K" -- SAVE

"SNL" alum Kyle Mooney directs this horror comedy re-imagining Dec. 31, 1999, as the night the machines tried to take over the world.

"Black Doves" -- SPEND

Keira Knightly stars in this British spy thriller series on Netflix.

Josh McBride

Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride stopped by with stocking stuffer ideas.

Entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride stopped by with stocking stuffer ideas for every type of person on your gift list!