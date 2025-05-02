'Vanderpump Villa' reunion trailer: Italy's wildest summer comes to a head

Secrets, scandals and Stassi: The 'Vanderpump Villa' reunion premieres May 8 on Hulu

Stassi in charge: 'Vanderpump Villa' reunion teaser hints at drama and unfinished business

Stassi in charge: 'Vanderpump Villa' reunion teaser hints at drama and unfinished business

Stassi in charge: 'Vanderpump Villa' reunion teaser hints at drama and unfinished business

Stassi in charge: 'Vanderpump Villa' reunion teaser hints at drama and unfinished business

LOS ANGELES -- Stassi Schroeder takes the reins in an explosive "Vanderpump Villa" season two reunion.

After a summer of romance, rivals and scandal at Castello Rosato in Italy, Lisa Vanderpump steps aside and hands over hosting duties to VIP guest and former employee Stassi Schroeder.

A new 30-second teaser offers fans a first glimpse at the emotionally charged reunion, as the staff comes together to relive and confront the highs and lows of their summer in the South of France.

The clip teases explosive revelations and lingering tensions, especially surrounding the much-talked-about crossover with "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," which sparked controversy involving staff member Marciano Brunette.

The "Vanderpump Villa" season two reunion premieres May 8 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.