Vegan? Gluten-free? Top Thanksgiving Day recipes everyone can enjoy

LOS ANGELES -- After a rich Thanksgiving meal, most people want to doze off. If you're looking for yummy and traditional Thanksgiving dishes that will leave you feeling energized, one top chef is sharing his secrets.

Whether it's because of a trend, weight loss or chronic condition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting an uptick in the number of adults on special diets.

Some Thanksgiving guests may also have food allergies or food intolerances.

"We want everyone to have a seat at the table, so we try and create that with universal meals," said Chef Dustin Harder, who's partnering with the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

Their approach to treating chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity is actually to use less pills and focus more on food.

"For me, it's just trying to get the recipes to everyone, anyway, that we can," said Harder.

First on the menu, a vitamin rich and creamy macaroni and cheese.

"We've got gluten free pasta ... we're mixing it with a cheese sauce that's made out of carrots and cauliflower, topping it with some gluten-free panko breadcrumbs, a little sprinkle of smoked paprika," explained Harder as he showed off the dish.

He topped it off with what he calls, "shiitake bacon."

"It's just thinly sliced shiitakes with a little bit of salt and pepper baked off in the oven, or you could get a little wild and crazy a little extra with your green bean casserole."

Toss out canned soup and swap it for gravy made with fresh mushrooms, topped off with gluten free crispy onions.

Your grandma's traditional stuffing is also getting a makeover.

"Gluten-free cornbread veggie dressing so loaded with nutrient dense vegetables, but also that delicious cornbread. So you're getting a nice balance," said Harder.

If your guests aren't into turkey, Harder suggests a sweet potato shepherd's pie as a delicious alternative.

He said since they're loaded with lentils that are high in fiber, that helps regulate blood sugar.

For dessert? Try a pumpkin spice cranberry crisp made with pumpkin puree, oat milk and crunchy oats and maple.

Harder said serving one of these dishes at your Thanksgiving table might just spark a big change.

"Everyone's got that vegan family friend or relative," said Harder. "They bring that one vegan dish over and everyone goes, 'Oh my gosh! I can't believe that's vegan. I might give this a shot.'"