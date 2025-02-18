Venomous snake found in batch of bananas in New Hampshire

A mildly venomous snake was found in a shipment of bananas at a Market Basket location in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said a store employee found this Orante cat eyed snake coiled up in the box of produce. It was about 2-feet long.

"We're lucky to have them come do training with our department," Conservation Officer Griffin Mick-Kewon said. "We get something like this maybe three or four times a year."

The nocturnal cat eye is venomous; however the venom isn't all that impactful to humans, according to Rainforest Reptiles Shows Vice President Mack Ralbovsky.

"A lot of the invasive species we see come from situations like this where an animal might be shipped in produce," Ralbovsky said.