Franklin Park high school teacher wins Illinois Teacher of the Year award

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A bilingual teacher in suburban Franklin Park got a big, surprise honor Wednesday.

Victor Gomez at East Leyden High School is the recipient of the Illinois Teacher of the Year award.

Gomez has been a fierce advocate for multilingual learners during his six years as a teacher at East Leyden High School. That hard work has paid off, as he was surprised with a big announcement Wednesday.

Gomez thought he was bringing his class to the music room because of a leaky ceiling.

It was a ruse to bring him to a celebration in his honor.

Gomez was named teacher of the year by the Illinois State Board of Education.

"Doing what's right for the kids, making sure they have every opportunity to succeed has been the one mission as an educator," Gomez said.

Gomez launched the school's first bilingual chemistry course.

"He reminds our students, especially those who may not see themselves reflected in textbooks or leadership positions, that they belong, they matter and that they are capable of excellence," Principal Julie Lam said.

English learners comprise 80% of the student body.

And Gomez wants to help them prepare for careers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

"Thank you, Mr. Gomez, for believing in your students, for sharing your love of learning and for making us feel at home," former student Jesus Osuna said.

State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders selected Gomez from 13 finalists across Illinois.

"He is doing things with students outside of the school day, with growing a mariachi program here at Leyden," Sanders said.

Gomez helped start a mariachi ensemble at the school to nurture cultural pride.

"Just knowing that teachers can make that much of an impact is something profound," Gomez said.

Gomez will begin a state-funded one-year sabbatical in July. He'll also represent Illinois in the National Teacher of the Year program.