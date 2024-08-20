Video of principal appearing to dance inappropriately with mascot raising concerns in California

FRESNO, Calif. -- A video going viral of a high school rally in Atwater is raising concerns among parents.

ABC Fresno affiliate KFSN's viewr Ryan Attebery shared a video of last Friday's rally at Buhach Colony High School, where the principal appears to be dancing inappropriately with the school's mascot.

KFSN obtained a letter the Merced Union High School District sent to parents.

It says that the principal, Robert Nunes, is on administrative leave following an incident last Friday.

It goes on to say that Nunes has removed from school related responsibilities and activities as the district investigates.

KFSN reached out to Merced Unified High School District but has not yet heard back.