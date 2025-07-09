Video shows man rescue babies, family from 6th floor of burning apartment building

A man risked his life to save six people from the sixth floor of a burning apartment building in Paris, France, on Friday, July 4, local media reported.

Footage shared to TikTok by @diya.pcsso shows Fousseynou Cissé standing on a narrow ledge outside a smoke-filled window, urging those trapped inside to pass their children to him.

He first helps two infants reach a nearby window before assisting others to safety.

French news outlet Le Parisian said that the 39-year-old received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron praising his actions and was expected to be formally honored by the city.

"I didn't ask myself the question. There were lives at stake, I didn't calculate," Cissé told Le Parisian on Sunday.