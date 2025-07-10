24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Video shows moment child climbs, gets stuck in claw machine game

WLS logo
Thursday, July 10, 2025 6:02PM
VIDEO | Kid climbs into a Skill Claw Machine in Ohio
A child is seen walking up to and then climbing into a skill claw machine.

MASON, Ohio -- A visit to a local community center turned into a rescue mission after a young child got stuck in a claw machine.

It happened on July 7 at the Mason Community Center in Ohio.

Video shows the child walk up to the skill crawl machine, open the small door and crawl his way in.

A bystander walking by appeared to see the moment the child got stuck, in video shared by the City of Mason.

Workers then unplugged the machine and moved it into a shop.

Firefighters arrived and worked to rescue the child from the machine.

It is unknown if the child ended up getting a toy.

No injuries were reported.

