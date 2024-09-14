Arlington Heights officials looking for owner of diamond ring found at Metra station

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Someone in Arlington Heights is missing a diamond ring, and the village is looking for person who lost it.
According to our news partner the Daily Herald, the ring was found at the downtown Metra station.
It was turned over to the public works department.
The ring is said to have unique identifying inscriptions on the inside that must be provided to prove ownership.
If you have any information about the ring, you are asked to contact the Village of Arlington Heights.