Virginia father gifts son $1 million lottery ticket as wedding gift

A dad won $1 million playing the lotto and decided to give it to his son as a wedding gift! "This was the best way to get him out of my basement," the dad joked.

TRIANGLE, Va. -- A father gave his son the wedding present of a lifetime -- a $1 million lottery prize!

After getting married in April, Aaron Andrews and his wife Kiana moved into his father's basement in Prince William County, Virginia, according to lottery officials.

Andrew's father, an avid lottery player, won the $1 million lottery prize after matching the first five winning numbers on his ticket.

His father had the option to redeem the prize as $1,000 weekly installments for life or cashing in a one-time $1 million jackpot -- a choice he left up to his son as a wedding gift.

Andrews and his wife said they will be using the million dollar prize to buy a home and start college funds for their future kids.

"This was the best way to get him out of my basement," his dad joked. The newlyweds had planned to live with him to save money.

"I have a great father who has done nothing but look out for me!" Andrews told Virginia Lottery officials.