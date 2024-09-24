Walmart offering bulk holiday meal deals cheaper and earlier than last year

The retail giant is offering the "inflation-free" meals cheaper and earlier than last year's Nov. 1 launch to give buyers an opportunity to save before the holidays.

LOS ANGELES -- Walmart plans to offer its annual holiday meals earlier than last year at 'inflation-free' prices.

Starting Oct. 14 through Dec. 25, customers can purchase the bulk feasts that serve up to 10 people for less than $7 per person.

The retailer says these meals are cheaper and available earlier than last year's Nov. 1 launch to give buyers an opportunity to save before the holidays.

Customers can expect their meals to come with over 28 different favorites, ranging from turkey to mashed potatoes and dessert, for their budget-friendly feasts.

Customers can gift the food package to anyone in the country for pickup or delivery, a new feature the company is incorporating this year.

The retail giant is also offering its first holiday deals event on regular items from Oct. 8-13 as consumers continue shopping earlier in the season each year.