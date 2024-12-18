Walmart testing body cameras on employees in some stores

The company did not release many details on the plan, saying, "This is a pilot we are testing in one market, and we will evaluate the results before making any longer-term decisions."

Walmart is testing out body cameras on employees in some U.S. stores.

A CNBC report states that a company document instructs employees to "record an event if an interaction with a customer is escalating."

"The retail industry continues to contend with increasing levels of shoplifting and violence, often due to the involvement of organized retail crime groups," said David Johnston with the National Retail Federation.

Walmart isn't the only retailer doing this.

Earlier this year, TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Homegoods and Marshalls, began equipping some workers with body cameras.

This comes as retail theft has spiked in recent years with smash-and-grab incidents making headlines. Many critics blame laws they say are "too soft on crime."

"Retailers have implemented a number of safety and security measures, including adding or increasing uniform security or law enforcement presence in stores," said Johnston.

Many stores like CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens have been locking up products like makeup, toothpaste and toilet paper, requiring a clerk to unlock them.

Retailers reported a 93% increase in shoplifting incidents last year compared to before the pandemic, according to ABC News, costing them more than $121 billion.