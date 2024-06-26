WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago shooting: 18-year-old man shot to death inside vehicle in Washington Heights, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 1:03AM
Man, 18, shot to death inside vehicle on South Side: CPD
A Washington Heights shooting in Chicago left an 18-year-old man dead in the 9200-block of South Green Street on Tuesday, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Washington Heights neighborhood's 9200-block of South Green Street at about 3 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

An 18-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone shot him multiple times in his body, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW