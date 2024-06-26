Chicago shooting: 18-year-old man shot to death inside vehicle in Washington Heights, police say

A Washington Heights shooting in Chicago left an 18-year-old man dead in the 9200-block of South Green Street on Tuesday, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Washington Heights neighborhood's 9200-block of South Green Street at about 3 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone shot him multiple times in his body, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

