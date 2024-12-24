18-year-old man shot to death inside Washington Park home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young man was shot to death inside a South Side home on Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood's 5700-block of South Michigan Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was inside a home when someone fired shots, striking him in the body multiple times, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

