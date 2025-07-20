Waukegan man charged with concealing body of missing Antioch woman arrested by ICE, officials say

Waukegan man Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez has been charged after the body of missing Antioch woman Megan Bos was found in his yard, police said.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 52-year-old Waukegan man who was charged with concealing the body of a missing 37-year-old Antioch woman has now been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security officials announced Saturday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report in April.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez was charged with concealment of a death, abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice in the death of Megan Bos, police said.

The woman had been missing since early March when she was found in a container in his yard in April, Waukegan police said.

Mendoza-Gonzalez had his first court appearance April 12 in Lake County, where he was granted pre-trial release.

Over three months later, ICE officers took Mendoza-Gonzalez into custody Friday in Chicago, officials said. The man is from Mexico, according to a DHS statement shared with ABC7 Chicago on Saturday.

Mendoza-Gonzalez is now being held at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan, DHS said.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Saturday his office is preparing a request to have him held in custody locally, saying in a statement in part, "We believe that a criminal trial and sentencing is more appropriate than deportation procedures. The defendant is charged with several felonies, which can result in potential consecutive prison sentences upon a conviction."

Bos was reported missing from Antioch March 9. Antioch and Waukegan police worked for weeks to locate her, officials said. Police found Bos' body April 10.

The Lake County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy April 11 and said there were not any signs of trauma or struggle.

Antioch detectives had gone to a Waukegan business to question Mendoza-Gonzalez, a person of interest who had frequent contact with Bos, police said.

Mendoza-Gonzalez said Bos came to his house Feb. 19, but initially said she left after the visit, police said. Then, Mendoza-Gonzalez said "he did not want to be arrested at the store but did not say why," police said.

At the Waukegan Police Department, Mendoza-Gonzalez said Bos was in a container in his yard, in the 700-block of Yeoman Street in Waukegan, police said.

He told police Bos had come over Feb. 19 and at some point had done drugs, police said. He said he went to another part of the house, and when he came back she appeared to have overdosed and was dead, police said.

Mendoza-Gonzalez allegedly told police he was scared he would get in trouble; so, he left her in his basement for a few days before moving her to a container in his yard, police said.

Mendoza-Gonzalez said he broke her phone and threw it away after she died, police said. He said he did not know what he was going to do with her body.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart issued the following full statement on Saturday:

"The Lake County State's Attorney's Office has been in constant contact with the family about Megan's death and the ongoing investigations by the Waukegan Police Department and the Lake County Coroner's office into the circumstances of her death and discovery of her body, which includes how and when she obtained fentanyl and what role that may have played in her death. As was previously reported, the initial autopsy reports showed no signs of trauma or a struggle and at no point was Megan decapitated before or after her death. While we have not been contacted by ICE, we are preparing an official request that this offender be held locally. As we have told the family, we believe that a criminal trial and sentencing is more appropriate than deportation procedures. The defendant is charged with several felonies, which can result in potential consecutive prison sentences upon a conviction. As people know, deportation to another country does not lead to prison in that country. If he were to agree to deportation, he could be free in days. We are hopeful that he will be brought to court so that he can be held fully accountable for his actions."