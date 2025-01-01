Hundreds take annual 'Polar Bear Plunge' in Lake Michigan in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- What better way to jump into the new year than a dip in Lake Michigan.

Hundreds of people woke up on New Year's Day to brave the 26th Annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge.

"People come out as families, people come out as groups, they dress in costumes," Waukegan Park District recreation supervisor Kari Robinson said.

Dressed in all sorts of attire, people piled into the Waukegan Municipal Beach to plunge into the icy cold water for a great cause.

"Cold! Real cold, but it was fun, rejuvenating, great way to start the year," participant Brandon Ewing said.

"I think it's wonderful," participant Ken Bowen said. "I think it's a great turnout. We all love the cold."

It takes a special kind of person to do the plunge.

"Excellent, very refreshed and just great," participant Anna Fryska said. "After three minutes, you don't feel it anymore."

"They didn't have to break up the ice this year, so that's a plus," Ewing said.

The frigid fundraiser benefits Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County, Waukegan, helping individuals with disabilities.

"All of the proceeds go toward programs that help them to build independent skills for individuals with disabilities, family programming, sports, arts and crafts," Robinson said.

Robinson says the tradition has made a lasting difference for more than two decades. It is heartwarming for organizers to see during such a cold time of year.

"It's just going towards something really great and it's really great to have the community support and doing that," Robinson said.

