Man stabbed to death at Waukegan restaurant identified by officials

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan mas has been identified after police said he was stabbed at a restaurant over the weekend.

The stabbing happened on Saturday at about 11:27 p.m. at Forty One Fourteen Steaks and Seafood on Green Bay Road, Waukegan police said.

A 51-year-old man was rushed to Vista Medical Center East where he died.

He was identified as Joshua Kirkwood of Waukegan by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

Kirkwood died of multiple stab wounds, according to the autopsy.

Police are investigating. It was not immediately known if any arrests were made.