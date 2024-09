Ways to combat fall allergies

As we inch closer to the end of summer, the fall allergy season is gearing up. Doctor Renee Matthews, an asthma and allergy expert and author stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss how to try to conquer fall allergies. Dr. Matthews also talked about how to minimize eposure to fall allergens, like ragweed and mold. To follow Doctor Matthews on Youtube, click here.