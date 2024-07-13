West suburban road work will cause lane closures on I-88, I-294 this weekend | See full list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Road work may cause headaches for drivers in the western suburbs this weekend.
Intermittent lane and ramp closures are planned on Interstate 88 and Interstate 294.
Closures will occur Saturday night into Sunday morning on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-88.
Northbound I-294 will see closures of two lanes between Cermak Road and St. Charles Road.
Drivers should expect delays.
I-290/I-88 Interchange at the Tri-State Tollway (I-294)
Ongoing long-term ramp closures with detours continuing in July include the following:
In addition, the ramps at the St. Charles Road Interchange on I-290 are scheduled to close as needed.