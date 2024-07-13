West suburban road work will cause lane closures on I-88, I-294 this weekend | See full list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Road work may cause headaches for drivers in the western suburbs this weekend.

Intermittent lane and ramp closures are planned on Interstate 88 and Interstate 294.

Closures will occur Saturday night into Sunday morning on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-88.

Northbound I-294 will see closures of two lanes between Cermak Road and St. Charles Road.

Drivers should expect delays.

Ramp closures and detours will include:



For the ramps connecting northbound I-294 to westbound I-290, traffic will be routed to eastbound I-290 to Mannheim Road and then through the interchange to access westbound I-290.

For the ramps connecting southbound I-294 to eastbound I-290, traffic will be routed to Cermak Road and through the interchange onto northbound I-294 to access eastbound I-290.

For the ramp connecting eastbound I-88 to northbound I-294 and westbound I-290, traffic will be routed to eastbound I-290 to Mannheim Road and then through the interchange to access westbound I-290. Traffic traveling to northbound I-294 traffic will be routed to the Lake Street Interchange to access northbound I-294.

I-290/I-88 Interchange at the Tri-State Tollway (I-294)



For the ramp connecting eastbound Roosevelt Road to eastbound I-290, traffic will be routed east to northbound Mannheim Road to access eastbound I-290.

For the ramps connecting eastbound I-290 to southbound I-294, traffic will be routed to Mannheim Road and then through the interchange to westbound I-290 to southbound I-294.

For the ramps connecting northbound I-294 to eastbound Roosevelt Road, traffic will be routed to westbound Roosevelt Road to York Road and then through the interchange to access eastbound Roosevelt Road.

For the ramps connecting northbound I-294 to westbound Roosevelt Road, traffic will be routed to eastbound I-290 to southbound Mannheim Road to westbound Roosevelt Road.

Ongoing long-term ramp closures with detours continuing in July include the following:



Westbound I-290 to northbound I-294.

Westbound Roosevelt Road to southbound I-294.

In addition, the ramps at the St. Charles Road Interchange on I-290 are scheduled to close as needed.