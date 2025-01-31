Wheel of Fortune to launch contestant search at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 8 and 9

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The perennially popular game show on ABC 7, WHEEL OF FORTUNE, is sending a team of producers and social media correspondent, Maggie Sajak, to the Windy City for a contestant search at the Chicago Auto Show. Maggie Sajak will team up to give future contestants a chance to win fun prizes while they wait for their chance to wow the producers.

Those wishing to participate can go to the North Hall ticket lobby of McCormick Place, 2301 McCormick Place, Chicago - Main Entrance at Gate 4.

The contestant search at the Chicago Auto Show will take place Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No admission to the auto show is required. Participants must be 18 years or older to try out.

WHEEL OF FORTUNE airs on ABC 7, weekdays from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

